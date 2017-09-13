 KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 9: Meet the FIRST CROREPATI of the show
Finally, we have first crorepati of KBC season 9 as

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s famous game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 9’ is going great. Show has got the maximum number of registrations in this season. Host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan is back with his same charm, voice and elegance.

Well, finally season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati has got its first ‘Crorepati’. Contestant Biresh Choudhary will be seen the next episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati winning the amount of Rs. 1 Crore. He will also use lifeline Double Dip at the 15th question worth rupees 1 Crore.



Although the winning amount this time is 7 Crore but Biresh won 1Crore.

Film and TV critic Salil too confirmed this news with his post on Instagram. Check out this post:






Kaun Banega Crorepati  aka KBC was started in year 2000 and this time show had some major changes like no film promotions, only 30-35 episodes and Phone-a-friend lifeline changed into video-call-a-friend.

