KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 9: Meet the FIRST CROREPATI of the show



Kya #KBC ke manch ko milne wala hai uska pehla Crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye #KBC Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf Sony par.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Q0rxjrTLvY

— Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2017









Mr. Bachchan finally announced the first #Crorepati of #KBC2017 and its #BireshChoudhary. #SonyTV #AmitabhBachchan #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC9 #KBC



A post shared by salil sand (@salilsand) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

A post shared by salil sand (@salilsand) on

: Sony Entertainment Television’s famous game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 9’ is going great. Show has got the maximum number of registrations in this season. Host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan is back with his same charm, voice and elegance.Well, finally season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati has got its first ‘Crorepati’. Contestant Biresh Choudhary will be seen the next episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati winning the amount of Rs. 1 Crore. He will also use lifeline Double Dip at the 15question worth rupees 1 Crore.(Image Courtesy - kbcliv.in)Although the winning amount this time is 7 Crore but Biresh won 1Crore.Film and TV critic Salil too confirmed this news with his post on Instagram. Check out this post:Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC was started in year 2000 and this time show had some major changes like no film promotions, only 30-35 episodes and Phone-a-friend lifeline changed into video-call-a-friend.