KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 9: Meet the FIRST CROREPATI of the show

Well, finally season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati has got its first ‘Crorepati’. Contestant Biresh Choudhary will be seen the next episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati winning the amount of Rs. 1 Crore. He will also use lifeline Double Dip at the 15th question worth rupees 1 Crore.
Kya #KBC ke manch ko milne wala hai uska pehla Crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye #KBC Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf Sony par.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Q0rxjrTLvY
— Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2017
Although the winning amount this time is 7 Crore but Biresh won 1Crore.
Film and TV critic Salil too confirmed this news with his post on Instagram. Check out this post:
Mr. Bachchan finally announced the first #Crorepati of #KBC2017 and its #BireshChoudhary. #SonyTV #AmitabhBachchan #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC9 #KBC
Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC was started in year 2000 and this time show had some major changes like no film promotions, only 30-35 episodes and Phone-a-friend lifeline changed into video-call-a-friend.