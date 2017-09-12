‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ actor Rohit Sharma wants to go NEGATIVE on TV

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY to all my dear,near,best,close,special friends & specially my lovely dearest FANS. Thankyou..Shukriya for always blessing me with so much love,support & for standing by me!😊😇💫
An actor rarely gets an opportunity to be part of a story that deals with something you personally BELIEVE & PREACH & today's episode of AYE ZINDAGI titled "NO SHORTCUTS" deals exactly with it,that is STEROID ABUSE & gives out a great social message to all the YOUTHS,FITNESS FREAKS & SPORTS ATHLETES on how it affects psychologically & physically. So don't miss out,TODAY at 7.PM only on ZING channel.
MEN IN BLACK. From one of the recent print shoot.
"I always want to do negative roles as they are challenging and keep your character fashionable and in the loop. I am keen of doing roles like John Abraham, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan did in 'Dhoom' and its sequels or Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr'," Rohit said in a statement.
OFFSCREEN VIBES - No matter how much we fight,abuse,kick,punch each other as SHEKHAR & RISHI...the bonding we developed as ROHIT & SHARAD hope that stays forever😊😇💫.CHEERS @sharadmalhotra009
The most CHEERFUL,LIVELY,CUTE & ADORABLE @kratikalove Ohhhh wait i forgot to add BIGGEST PRANKSTER😜🙈hahaha ...working with you is so much fun😇💫
Don't look back as year pass away..take ur moments,memories & experiences and look forward to the bright & amazing NEW YEAR ahead.😊 Welcome 2017..with lots of POSITIVITY,HOPE AND LOVE...& i WISH U & UR FAMILY A VERY HAPPY & A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR...keep spreading love...God bless all😇💫
Talking about his journey in the industry, Rohit said: "I remember my first audition for Balaji Telefilms at Sankraman studio. I was so nervous that even after reading the script for hours I returned home without giving the audition. It wasn't easy to get a break for a show with them with 'Kasam...'."
Rohit Sharma played the role of 'Shekhar' in Colors TV show, 'Kasam Tere Pyar Ki'. Well, currently in the show, Kratika Sengar, Sharad Malhotra and Amit Tandon play the lead role.