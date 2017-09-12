 ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ actor Rohit Sharma wants to go NEGATIVE on TV
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ actor Rohit Sharma wants to go NEGATIVE on TV

‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ actor Rohit Sharma wants to go NEGATIVE on TV

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to do positive roles for a reason.

By: || Updated: 12 Sep 2017 08:33 AM
‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ actor Rohit Sharma wants to go NEGATIVE on TV

TV actor Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: TV actor Rohit Sharma, known for shows like "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki", "Sadda Haq" and "Aye Zindagi", wants to play a negative role.
















MEN IN BLACK. From one of the recent print shoot.

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@irohitofficial) on






EDIT OF THE DAY!!!😎


A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@irohitofficial) on






"I always want to do negative roles as they are challenging and keep your character fashionable and in the loop. I am keen of doing roles like John Abraham, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan did in 'Dhoom' and its sequels or Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr'," Rohit said in a statement.






















Talking about his journey in the industry, Rohit said: "I remember my first audition for Balaji Telefilms at Sankraman studio. I was so nervous that even after reading the script for hours I returned home without giving the audition. It wasn't easy to get a break for a show with them with 'Kasam...'."

Rohit Sharma played the role of 'Shekhar' in Colors TV show, 'Kasam Tere Pyar Ki'. Well, currently in the show, Kratika Sengar, Sharad Malhotra and Amit Tandon play the lead role.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Game of Thrones season 8 to have multiple endings!!!

trending now

INDIA
PM Modi, Shinzo Abe Visit 16th Century Sidi Saiyyed ...
INDIA
For 156 KM & 4 Stations, Maha Ready To Shell Out At ...
INDIA
Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway ...