Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s VALENTINE’S VIDEO is all about LOVE

: TV and Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover is surely a dotting husband and dedicated lover. He surely knows how to impress his lady love and wifey Bipasha Basu.On the day of Valentine’s Day, Bipasha and Karan posted a lovely video on Instagram and they just can’t get enough if each other in it. Karan Singh GroverCouple cut the cake to celebrate Valentine’s Day and then kiss each other endlessly. It is actually one of the cutest video.While posting it, Karan captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love! Our love is my greatest super power! Thank you for showing me what true love really means. I’m grateful and I feel blessed that I get to live everyday of my life with you. Wouldn’t have it any other way. You are my everything @bipashabasuHappy Valentine’s Day to All!#monkeylove #happyvalentinesday”Check out the video:While talking to Pinkvilla, Karan said, “I have been shooting this Valentine’s Day and so I did not have much time to plan anything for Bipasha.”He further said, “There is one thing I do for her that is I write poetry on every Valentine. I know it is kind of lame but that is something I do. That is something I will do for the rest of my life for all my Valentines because there are somethings I would like to do it forever. This year, I am kinda fallen short of ideas but we cut a lot of cakes yesterday which is kind of a celebration in itself.”Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in year 2016 and are still madly in love with each other.