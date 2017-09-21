Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar to get MARRIED this year?







#face @vjanusha

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT













❤️ Repost @vjanusha (@get_repost) ・・・ Yes he's my #boyfriend yes I'm his #girlfriend ... But we are also best friends forever...❤️ @kkundrra #thebestest 👫💑💏



A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on







For that melting heart ;)

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT













#Repost @vjanusha #hairwash...😉💖



A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on May 19, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on







When I pulled off a #doofus @vjanusha just can't take it anymore 😂😂😂😂🙈😬😬I can be dumb sometimes leh!!

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on May 13, 2017 at 8:45am PDT













Proper Patola! 😍❤️sau lagge mummy di meinu.. Tera koi Todd nai ;)



A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on May 13, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on









That was vegas!



A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:11am PST

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on







Happy one day after birthday my princess!! My partner in crime! You make me a better man!

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:47pm PST













#Repost @vjanusha Tune in now only on @mtvindia #loveschool #season2 ❤️#love



A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:46am PST

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) on

: TV actor Karan Kundra and MTV host Anusha Dandekar are one of the loveliest couple of B-town. It’s been more than a year that two are madly in love with each other.Karan and Anusha were recently seen together in MTV Love School season 2 , where they were ‘love gurus’. They are very much open about their relationship and never shy away from expressing their love even on the TV.The speculations are on rife that couple is ready to take the plunge and get hitched this year.According to our source, who is close friend to the couple revealed, "Karan and Anusha are moving ahead to get married this December. They have already begun the preparations. Both of them are really excited about it."But when we contacted Karan Kundra, he laughed off the rumour and said, “No, we are not getting married yet.”On asking about his marriage plans, actor quipped, “We won’t get married anytime soon.”So this very much clears the air that Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are not getting married this year.Check out some of their pictures:Karan Kundra rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’.