Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar to get MARRIED this year?

Karan and Anusha were recently seen together in MTV Love School season 2 , where they were ‘love gurus’. They are very much open about their relationship and never shy away from expressing their love even on the TV.
❤️ Repost @vjanusha (@get_repost) ・・・ Yes he's my #boyfriend yes I'm his #girlfriend ... But we are also best friends forever...❤️ @kkundrra #thebestest 👫💑💏
The speculations are on rife that couple is ready to take the plunge and get hitched this year.
According to our source, who is close friend to the couple revealed, "Karan and Anusha are moving ahead to get married this December. They have already begun the preparations. Both of them are really excited about it."
But when we contacted Karan Kundra, he laughed off the rumour and said, “No, we are not getting married yet.”
On asking about his marriage plans, actor quipped, “We won’t get married anytime soon.”
So this very much clears the air that Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are not getting married this year.
Check out some of their pictures:
#Repost @vjanusha #hairwash...😉💖
Proper Patola! 😍❤️sau lagge mummy di meinu.. Tera koi Todd nai ;)
Happy Valentine's Day peeps!! I know the post is a day late but I was having the best valentines of my life and didn't want to do anything else but be with my #doofus! 😂😈 hope you had a great one! You actually don't need a day to celebrate love if life itself is a celebration of love! Love is like the most comfortable pair of socks, like the sound a Lamborghini on idle, like the smell of idli sambar, the sight of the Taj Mahal! Love is simple like an avalanche.. just enormous! Thank you @vjanusha for being all of the above in my life! Thank you for being my strength, my discomfort 😂my happiness 😇my cuteness 🤔thank you for irritating the fuck out of me everyday 👿 thank you for being a child with me 🤒thank you for #love
That was vegas!
#Repost @vjanusha Tune in now only on @mtvindia #loveschool #season2 ❤️#love
Karan Kundra rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’.