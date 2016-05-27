Karan-Bipasha to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood's newly married couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu will reportedly make their first onscreen appearance post marriage on ace comedian Kapil Sharma's popular show "The Kapil Sharma Show"."Karan and Bipasha are all set to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The much-in-love duo will shoot for the special episode tomorrow. Knowing Kapil and his team, audience can rest assured that it will be a good episode with a dose of romance and laughter," said a source from the show's set.The couple tied the knot on April 30."The Kapil Sharma Show" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.