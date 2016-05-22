 Kapil Sharma's show is the best: Mika
  Kapil Sharma's show is the best: Mika

Kapil Sharma's show is the best: Mika

Updated: 22 May 2016 12:42 PM
Kapil Sharma's show is the best: Mika

Mumbai:  Keeping competition aside, Bollywood singer Mika Singh, who is part of “Comedy Nights Live”, lauded comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, calling his recently launched TV show "The Kapil Sharma Show" the 'best'.

Mika shot for the episode of the Sony Entertainment Television show on Friday night along with West Indies star cricketer Chris Gayle and singer Kanika Kapoor.

"You all know that I am Kapil's brother. I am a big fan of his show and his timing as well. I have met him after a long time because three-four songs of mine have been launched. And the best way to promote the songs is through the best show -- 'The Kapil Sharma Show'," Mika said.

Kapil came into the limelight through Colors show “Comedy Nights With Kapil” but the show was replaced by “Comedy Nights Live” after the ace comedian had a falling out with Colors channel officials due to various reasons.

And Mika became a part of “Comedy Nights Live”.

When asked about how he decided to come to a 'rival' show, Mika said: “Shows keep going on.”

He said: “But our bond has been there for the past 10 years. He loves Daler paaji (Mehndi) and I love him... It is good that both shows are working. Paaji's show is going number one, I've come on his show; what could be bigger than that."

First Published:
