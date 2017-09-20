Kapil Sharma is back from REHAB but will 'The Kapil Sharma Show' come back?

This might seem to be good news for his fans but hold on!Before you celebrate this great news, we also have a bad news for you. The comedian is likely to not return to “The Kapil Sharma Show” at least for a year.Reportedly, a close friend of Kapil has given this information to online news website DNA, saying that Kapil needs to take complete rest right now and that he is only back to promote his film 'Firangi', and not to return to his show.(The casts of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with the team of film 'OK Jaanu'/ Image: instagram@kapilsharma)His friend also said, “The treatment was supposed to last for 40 days. But Kapil begged off in just 12 days. He needed to return to Mumbai to complete his film 'Firangi' and start promoting and marketing it for its November release. There have been reports that Kapil is returning with his show “early next month” but despite recovering well, he needs time. Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years. His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn’t taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now.” As for the return of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the friend clarifies, “The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realised health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn’t going anywhere.”(Image: Instagram@whosunilgrover)While Kapil is recovering from his illness and focusing on his filmy career, it looks like actor Sunil Grover has got a golden chance to replace Kapil. He has been said to launch his own show instead of “The Kapil Sharma Show” in a month or two.