Kamya Punjabi opens up about borrowing Rs 2.5 lakh from late Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case is taking ugly turn with every passing day. The boyfriend of late actress Rahul Raj Singh has accused her friend and TV actress Kamya Punjabi of borrowing Rs 2.5 lakhs from the 'Balika Vadhu' actress which she never returned.However, when the TV actress was asked about Rahul’s allegations she refuted all of them.Leading web portal DNA quoted her saying, "BCL ka playoff season aaya tha TV par. I am the owner of Jaipur Raj Joshilay team in the cricket tournament. Pratyusha, being my friend, was the brand ambassador of the team. She wanted that her dad's NGO be promoted through our team since there was media involved. She had given me Rs2.5 lakh as the sponsorship amount. We had made standees and we did many media interviews during that time. Borrowing Rs2.5 lakh is different and sponsoring a team are two different things. I have proof to show that it was sponsorship money. Aaj tak aisi naubat nahin aayi hai ki udhaar maangna pade. This happened around three years ago when Rahul wasn't even in Pratyusha's life. Tell him to get his facts right. Jaipur Raj Joshilay is my team and I have bank accounts of the team. Jo humne standees banwaye thay woh bhi humne NGO ko waapis kar diye thay."On April 1, the 24-year-old actress, who shot into fame for her role of Anandi in hit TV series “Balika Vadhu”, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her flat at Goregoan area of western suburbs.Police are also trying to ascertain whether the deceased was in financial troubles or had any dispute with Singh.Some reports suggested the actress, who hailed from Jamshedpur, was depressed over not getting roles in TV serials.