Kajal Pisal REPLACES Kishwer Merchant in Colors TV show

Last night, Kishwar took to Instagram where she blasted out on the Producers of “Savitri Devi College”, Rashmi Sharma Productions for allegedly replacing her without giving prior notice. She termed them “the worst Production House ever”. Her husband Suyash Rai also came out in her support.
The actress came to know about her replacement via an entertainment portal. She is annoyed with the production house for not just keeping her in the dark but also for spreading false rumours about her being incompetent to work because of her leg injury.
In her post, she says, “Not doing Savitri Devi is a blessing in disguise for me..I had become such a cribber in life which I am not..Good riddance to bad rubbish...”
Her husband Suyash Rai also shared her post on Instagram and wrote, SHAME!!!
This is our TV industry 🙌🏻👏🏻 well done @msrashmi2002_ @colorstv and this production house is apparently one of the biggest production houses 🙌🏻
Learn to respect your actors...they are the ones becoz of whom you guys sell your show. I really had a lot of respect for you guys before this...i also wonder if that ch*** Shaagir has even told you guys the truth!!!Baby m super proud of you ❤️🤗 and trust me you deserve much more than this shit :) they dunn deserve you. Love you 😘😘 always by you 🤗.
The show’s main leads are Swarda Thigale, who essays the role of “Dr. Sanchi Mishra” and Varun Kapoor who plays the role of “Dr. Veer Malhotra”.