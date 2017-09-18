Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff to get DIVORCED







Do what is right.not what is easy..

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:09am PDT













#Aboutlastnight..when i was all set to b a part of the celebrations of brent n aashu's mehendi..



A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on







A candid moment..jst like that

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:58am PDT













Never stop dreaming..someday it will come true❤️❤️❤️makeup by @dollyouup_bys



A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on







Double role🤗🤗

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:14am PDT













Me at the wikimedia bash last night



A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

: TV actress Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff’s marriage has hit the rough patch. After 8 years of their marriage, couple is finally heading for divorce.As per the source of TOI, Juhi and Sachin are living separately from last one year. Couple got married in year 2009 and also have four-year-old daughter Samaira.Their daughter is living with Juhi since the separation. The source also added, “"While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi's mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary's 'Karmphal Data Shani'. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation."Juhi and Sachin’s marriage hit rocky patch in 2011 too but that time couple made it clear that they want to be together. But this time, couple is very much firm on their decision.Juhi Parmar was lately in news due to her weight loss transformation. She is currently seen in Colors TV’s mythological show ‘Karamphal data Shani’.Sachin and Juhi’s marriage was a grand affair in Jaipur. It is also said that it was one of the top 50 royal weddings.Juhi Parmar rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Kumkum’. She is also winner of reality show Bigg Boss 5.