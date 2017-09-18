 Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff to get DIVORCED
Couple calls it quits after 8 years of marriage

By: || Updated: 18 Sep 2017 03:18 PM
TV actress Juhi Parmar with her husband Sachin Shroff

New Delhi: TV actress Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff’s marriage has hit the rough patch. After 8 years of their marriage, couple is finally heading for divorce.

As per the source of TOI, Juhi and Sachin are living separately from last one year. Couple got married in year 2009 and also have four-year-old daughter Samaira.

Their daughter is living with Juhi since the separation. The source also added, “"While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi's mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary's 'Karmphal Data Shani'. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation."



Do what is right.not what is easy..


A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on










#Aboutlastnight..when i was all set to b a part of the celebrations of brent n aashu's mehendi..

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on






A candid moment..jst like that


A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on










Never stop dreaming..someday it will come true❤️❤️❤️makeup by @dollyouup_bys

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on






Double role🤗🤗


A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on










Me at the wikimedia bash last night

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on




Juhi and Sachin’s marriage hit rocky patch in 2011 too but that time couple made it clear that they want to be together. But this time, couple is very much firm on their decision.

Juhi Parmar was lately in news due to her weight loss transformation. She is currently seen in Colors TV’s mythological show ‘Karamphal data Shani’.

Sachin and Juhi’s marriage was a grand affair in Jaipur. It is also said that it was one of the top 50 royal weddings.

Juhi Parmar rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Kumkum’. She is also winner of reality show Bigg Boss 5.

