Well duh...

A video posted by Jen (@jenniferwinget1) on May 5, 2016 at 3:30am PDT





TV actress Jennifer Winget has finally opened up about dating actor and ex-husband Karan Singh Grover's close friend Sehban Azim.The actress has denied the reports of dating Sehban and revealed her relationship with him in a most unique wayBoth Jennifer & Sehban took to Instagram and share a video and explained that they are nothing more than ‘good friends’.Earlier Sehban has also rubbished all rumours and said that they are nothing more than friends.