 Jennifer Winget dating ex-husband's best buddy ? Here's the truth
05 May 2016
New Delhi: News of TV actor Sehban Azim dating Karan Singh Grover's second wife doing rounds on the internet these days.

If reports are to be believed, Jennifer has moved on and is very close to former 'Dill Mill Gayye' co-star Sehban Azim who is Karan 's best friend.

Howver, Sehban in a recent interview rubbished all rumours and claimed that they were just friends.

When leading entertainment portal Tellychakkar.com asked TV actor he said, “I am not dating Jenny and all these are mere speculations of some creative minds. I do not understand that in this progressive world why can’t one let two people be just friends. I think this is the last time I will be talking about this to end it once and for all. We are really good friends and I don’t think such stupid rumours will ever affect our bond.”

