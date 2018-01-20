Jay Soni’s wife Pooja Soni’s BABY SHOWER pictures are HILARIOUS, courtesy Vivek Dahiya

: TV actor Jay Soni is on cloud nine right now as he is all set to become father. Yes! Jay Soni’s wife Pooja Soni is pregnant with their first child.Few days ago we told you that Jay and his better half Pooja Soni are expecting their first child. Pooja is currently in her second trimester and she is six months due.Jay is proving to be a dotting husband as he planned a different ‘Baby shower’ for Pooja. As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “The baby shower is not just cute but it’s also unique. Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Karishma Tanna are all attending the baby shower. The men, however, are seen posing with fake baby bumps.”Pooja wore green colored gown and place was decorated with blue and pink color. Pooja looked radiant and flaunted her baby bump in one of the pictures.TV actors Vivek Dahiya and Jay Bhanushali enjoyed their pregnant avatar.Check out the pictures:Jay is known for his role is Star Plus’ show like, ‘Baa Bahu Aur Baby’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’.Jay and Pooja got married in year 2014. Couple also took part in Star Plus’ dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’.Stay tuned for all news and gossip of TV world.