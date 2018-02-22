 Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey to ENTER ZEE TV show
Nia and Ravi make one of the most loved on-screen jodis

Updated: 22 Feb 2018 08:04 AM
New Delhi: Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma make for one adorable couple of TV screens.

With their sizzling chemistry the Jamai Raja duo instantly became people's favourite during the show. After having wooed the audience as Roshni and Siddharth, the reel life couple appeared together in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Pain in Spain on Colors.

Sidni

Nia Shrma

Ever since Jamai Raja has ended, audience have been eagerly waiting to see them together again.

Now this wait will soon get over as the two will be returning back to their launch-pad Zee TV.

The buzz is that all the popular Zee TV actors will performa a short dance at  Gaurav and Vedhika's wedding in Aapke Aa Jane Sei.

The much loved 'jodi' will also make special appearance and shake their legs in the wedding.




