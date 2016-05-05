It's unfortunate: Sushant on split from Ankita

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has confirmed that he and his girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have parted ways. He shared that "people do grow apart and it's unfortunate".There have been reports about the star couple, who featured together in the TV show "Pavitra Rishta", breaking up. And now, he has confirmed the split."Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser. People do grow apart and it's unfortunate. Period," Sushant tweeted on Wednesday night.https://twitter.com/itsSSR/status/727862716912799745On the work front, he will be soon seen on the big screen in "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" - based on Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.A user wrote: "Hey @itsSSR read somewhere that you are doing another sports biopic. Is it true? Eagerly waiting."Sushant replied saying: "Yes it is. We are gonna start working on it very soon."