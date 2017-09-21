It’s SPLITSVILLE for Naamkaran’s Aditi Rathore and her boyfriend Shreedhan Singh

Actress was in news few months ago when she announced her breakup with boyfriend Shreedhan Singh. However, later on actress clarified that it just a joke and she is very much together with her boyfriend Shreedhan.
Happy valentines day to all..😊❤
All protected nd covered 😍
But here comes some bad news for the fans of Aditi Rathore. Once again actress has announced her break up on Instagram and this time it’s for once and all.
Actress wrote, “Hey Everyone! This message here is to address that as me and Shreedhan r not together now. I don’t want people to bother him anymore and as for the blocking art I did it due to some inappropriate posts and comments.”
Check out this post from Aditi’s Instagram story:
Aditi and Shreedhan’s PDA-filled Instagram made us believe that their love was forever but seems like we were wrong. Well, the reason behind her breakup is still unknown.
Aditi plays the role of Avni in Naamkaran with Zain Imam aka Neil opposite her.