ISHQBAAZ: Is show going OFF AIR?

Well, few days ago there was strong speculation that show will go off air due to its low TRP. It was a huge shock for the fans of ‘Shivika’ aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna).
But here is some good news! Show is not going off air anytime soon.
As per news in Spotboye.com, “Channel confirmed that they are not in mood of putting the show off air. In fact a lot of high points have been planned for upcoming track.”
Now it will be interesting to see what more drama and twists makers will bring in the life of Shivaay, Omkara Singh Oberoi (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra Singh Oberoi (Leenesh Mattoo).
Stay tuned for all TV news and gossips.