Ishqbaaz actresss Reyhna Malhotra to enter 'Deewane Anjane'

Reyhna will make a cameo appearance in TV show "Deewane Anjane".
The actress will be playing an important in the upcoming episodes planned for Shivratri festival.
Captured in between while fixing my lovely tresses💕❤️ look 👀
A post shared by Reyhna Pandit (@iam_reyhna) on
"I want to try my acting skills in all genres possible. So after a negative character that I have portrayed on television, I am excited to do a comedy show. I have seen a few episodes of Deewane Anjane and it has got me hooked," Reyhna said in a statement.
"My entry in the Shivratri cum Valentine's Day special is a fun filled episode which will surely leave the audience in splits with its humorous motif."
The show is aired on BIG Magic.