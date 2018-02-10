Ishqbaaz actresss Reyhna Malhotra to enter 'Deewane Anjane'







Throwback 🙆🏼

A post shared by Reyhna Pandit (@iam_reyhna) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:20am PDT











Dil boley oberoi # svetlana

A post shared by Reyhna Pandit (@iam_reyhna) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:59am PDT





TV actress Reyhna Malhotra who is known for her role in Star Plus' popular show 'Ishqbaaz' as Svetlana is going to all set to make entry in another show.Reyhna will make a cameo appearance in TV show "Deewane Anjane".The actress will be playing an important in the upcoming episodes planned for Shivratri festival."I want to try my acting skills in all genres possible. So after a negative character that I have portrayed on television, I am excited to do a comedy show. I have seen a few episodes of Deewane Anjane and it has got me hooked," Reyhna said in a statement."My entry in the Shivratri cum Valentine's Day special is a fun filled episode which will surely leave the audience in splits with its humorous motif."The show is aired on BIG Magic.