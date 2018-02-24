‘ISHQBAAZ’ actor Ankit Raj in a new SONY TV show

Delhi: TV actor Ankit Raj who was last seen in Star Plus show 'Ishqbaaz' is all set to star in a new show. Actor has been roped in for the TV show "Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai?" that will also feature actress Anushka Reddy.The Sony Entertainment Television show is a modern-day love story from the makers of "Bade Ache Lagte Hai" and "Ek Duje ke Vaaste", read a statement."It is a modern-day love story, which sounds very refreshing and new and is one of the reasons why I took up the role. My character is one of the prominent ones and I am excited for it. The cast and crew are very supportive and fun to work with," said Ankit, who essayed Samar Jeet Malhotra in "Ishqbaaaz".He describes his character, "a rich sophisticated guy", a unique one.Check out some pictures of Ankit: