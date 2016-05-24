Ishani Sharma eats 40 cups of ice cream in one day

Mumbai: Ishani Sharma, who is making her acting debut with “Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein”, ate 40 cups of ice cream on the set of the forthcoming TV show to beat the heat.



An ice-cream truck was called on the set of the show for one of the sequences and the cast took the opportunity and turned it into an ice cream party.



Ishani, who will play the role of Ankohi Tilak Mehra on the show, had to shoot a scene that required her to taste various flavours of ice cream. After the scene was shot, Ishani ended up eating 40 cups because of the heat.



“The weather is so hot and humid and I was ecstatic to know that I had to taste all the flavoirs of ice cream. The whole crew was eagerly waiting for the scene to be shot because everyone wanted a cup to themselves,” Ishani said in a statement.



“I love the vanilla flavour so I kept eating it the whole day. By the time the shoot was done for the day, I realised I ate 40 cups of ice cream,” she added.



“Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein”, which will be aired on Star Plus starting June 6, will tell the story of Anokhi, a young effervescent girl from a middle class family in Delhi.



