Is BIGG BOSS Show SCRIPTED?

Well! show's first evicted contestant Zubair Ali Khan has been the most talked person for his complaint against Salman Khan.Host Salman Khan Salman lost his cool at Zubair for his attitude and behaviour with housemates on the show.(Zubair Khan/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)During Zubair's interview to journalists, Zubair's sister claimed that the show is not a reality show. She said, 'It has been known that Bigg Boss is a reality show but it is all false. You are asked to fight and abuse two times in the house. Contestants are told that their abusive segment will be deleted but show-makers don't do it because negative profile gives them TRP.''Speaking on what is happening in the Bigg Boss house Zubair said, ''I have been given dialogues. I never know what lines the show-makers used and showed it on-air. Showmakers are earning money by spoiling contestant's image and insulting them.''