 Is Ssharad Malhotra DATING this girl?
By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 11:52 AM
New Delhi: After Divyanka Tripathi , it seems that his ex-beau and TV actor Ssharad Malhotra has also moved on. Wondering why are we saying this? Well, if reports are to be believed, the actor has once again found love of his life in model and actress Pooja Bisht.

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet but the duo has been spotted hanging out together.

Unlike other TV stars, Pooja and Ssharad has been sharing various pictures with each other on social media.

Pooja shared a picture of Ssharad Malhotra and wrote a cryptic line tagging the 'Maharana Pratap' actor , “Do angels really exist? I didn’t know until I met u .”

 



Do Angels really exist ??? I didn't know until I met u @sharadmalhotra009 ????????????


A photo posted by Pooja Bisht (@bishtpooja) on






 

Sharad also shared a picture along with Pooja and thanked her for making his life colourful and vibrant.

Here is what he posted:

Take a look at other pictures which Pooja shared on her Instagram account: 





Pic courtesy :Nonu ????

A photo posted by Pooja Bisht (@bishtpooja) on





 



Had an awesome time in #oppa ????with kingkong ???????? ???? #dontkillmeforthis


A photo posted by Pooja Bisht (@bishtpooja) on






 

