Is Kapil Sharma a lucky charm for Saina Nehwal?

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who will appear as a guest on the forthcoming episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, reportedly feels that Kapil Sharma is her lucky charm.Nehwal previously appeared on Kapil's former show “Comedy Nights With Kapil” in November 2014 following which she went on to become the first Indian woman to win the China Open title in the same month.According to a source from the set, while Saina appeared on “The Kapil Sharma Show”, she told the cast that she thinks that Kapil is her lucky charm.“Saina was having a gala time with Kapil and his entire team. Before the shoot started, she was chatting with the cast, and said that she considers Kapil as her lucky charm.“The last time she was part of Kapil’s show, she had won the China Open. After being part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', she might win the Rio Olympics,” the source said.“The Kapil Sharma Show”, aired on Sony Entertainment Television, features Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti among others.The episode featuring Nehwal will be aired on Saturday.