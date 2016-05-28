Is 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ actress Sonarika Bhadoria in love?

Selfless people do still exist. Some people just love . Love love love and love some more. Thats all they know. They are the true heroes.

Happy happiest to this angel in disguise!

"

rincesss my star my life ️love love love to you seriously i have no words to say but I❤️L❤️Y my love forever







Selfless people do still exist. Some people just love . Love love love and love some more. Thats all they know. They are the true heroes. Happy happiest to this angel in disguise! ❤️

A photo posted by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on May 18, 2016 at 6:43am PDT











Absolutely no f*@&s were given by @vikasparashar0021 and @harshbhadoria23 ! ???? #chillscenes???? with my boys #latergram

A photo posted by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:46pm PST













Peek-a-boo!❤️ #main



A photo posted by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on Dec 14, 2015 at 7:07pm PST

A photo posted by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on