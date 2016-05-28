Is 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ actress Sonarika Bhadoria in love?

Well, we are talking about ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ fame actress Sonarika Bhadoria. According to the reports, the actress is in love with a guy named Vikas Parashar.
One week ago, the actress wished Vikas with this picture and wrote, "Selfless people do still exist. Some people just love . Love love love and love some more. Thats all they know. They are the true heroes. Happy happiest to this angel in disguise!"
And this is what Vikas said to her in reply, "Princesss my star my life ️love love love to you seriously i have no words to say but I❤️L❤️Y my love forever @sonarika."
The ‘Parvati’ of Indian TV has shared numerous pictures with Vikas on Instagram along with adorable captions.
The actress recently raised many eyebrows when she posted her bikini pictures on photo-sharing website.
The actress repost this picture on social media and wrote #deletedpost
The actress was trolled on social media and following this Sonarika was forced by her haters to delete her hot pictures. But later on she re-shared her sizzling pictures with caption ‘#Deletedpost’
