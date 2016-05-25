India's longest running show CID taking a short break?

Here is a disappointing news for all CID fans. If reports are to be believed, India’s longest running TV show will not be telecast for some time now.As per the reports of leading daily TOI, the makers of the crime show have decided to take a short break.According to the reports, the lead actor Shivaji Satam who portrays the role of ACP Pradyuman said that the show is not going off air and is only taking a short break. The actor assured that the show will be resumed very soon.However, since 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been launched, CID has not been airing its episodes on SONY.