 IN PICS: Mohit Marwah’s Wedding Celebrations Kicked off with Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony
Abp news desk | 20 Feb 2018 12:16 PM
1

Mohit Marwah captured in a candid moment with Antra Motiwala at their Mehendi. Image: Instagram (@manishmalhotra)

2

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor at the celebration. Image : Instagram (@manish malhotra)

3

Antra Motiwala, the beautiful bride with Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra. Image: Instagram (@manishmalhotra)

4

Sridevi with her daughter Khushi Kapoor at the Mehendi ceremony. Image: Instagram (@manishmalhotra)

5

Khushi Kapoor looking beautiful in this floral artwork lehenga. Image: Instagram (@manishmalhotra)

6

Athiya Shetty and Aadar Jain having a gala time with Arjun Kapoor. Image: Instagram (arjunkasufc)

7

Shanaya Kapoor looking gorgeous in golden sequin lehenga. Image: Instagram (@SanjayKapoor)

8

Rhea Kapoor rocking her outfit in her cool sneaker also attended the Mehendi ceremony. Image: Instagram (@rheakapoor)

