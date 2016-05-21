'Impressed' Big B lauds Randeep Hooda's performance in 'Sarbjit'

: Randeep Hooda's brilliant portrayal of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh has highly impressed veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has sent a hand written note to the'Highway' actor.The 73-year-old actor wrote, "I had always admired your talent, but after watching you in 'Sarabjit' last night I could not resist writing to you and expressing my immense admiration for your work in the film.""May you continue to prosper and may you give us many more occasion to applaud you and your tremendous talent," reads his note shared on Twitter.Expressing his gratitude, Randeep tweeted, "Feels like a validation sir,u r my idol,a legend I've always admired,feel humbled & honoured ?? @SrBachchan #Sarbjit."Interestingly, the' Jism 2' actor has been garnering lot of appreciation for portraying the role of Sarbjit Singh, while Aishwarya Rai, who essayed the role of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur is receiving mix reviews for her acting.The biographical drama 'Sarbjit' which was released yesterday, has collected 3.69 crore on the first day of its release.