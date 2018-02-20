 I might not take up more acting gigs: Kenny Sebastian
Bad news for all Kenny Sebastian fans!

Updated: 20 Feb 2018 05:26 PM
Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Comedian Kenny Sebastian says acting in web series "Die Trying" was a huge learning experience, but he might not take up more acting gigs.

"It was a huge learning experience to be an actor on this show. I went through acting classes to make sure I delivered as an actor on set. I might not take up more acting gigs unless the parts are too amazing to reject. My dream is to continue writing and creating shows," Kenny told IANS.

Kenny not only stars in the Amazon Prime Video's original web series, but has also co-created the show. It narrates story of two musicians trying to make their dreams come true in Bengaluru. It also highlights their personal life and hiccups they face while making their dreams come true.








