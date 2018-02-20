I might not take up more acting gigs: Kenny Sebastian

"It was a huge learning experience to be an actor on this show. I went through acting classes to make sure I delivered as an actor on set. I might not take up more acting gigs unless the parts are too amazing to reject. My dream is to continue writing and creating shows," Kenny told IANS.
Kenny not only stars in the Amazon Prime Video's original web series, but has also co-created the show. It narrates story of two musicians trying to make their dreams come true in Bengaluru. It also highlights their personal life and hiccups they face while making their dreams come true.
Performing in Malaysia was super fun! When you perform to a mixed audience, or learn writing in a different country, even watch an international act perform... you realise that the key is to nail your content by being true to where you are from while not alienating the audience at the same time. Basically I look nice in this photo. Photo Credits: @fairuzpeer #kualalumpur #OneHourSolo #StandUpComedy
We met around 5 years ago and trusted each other blindly to make ‘Sketchy Behaviour’, An english absurd Comedy sketch show that people till now don’t fully understand. It’s tough not to become best friends, admire each other and find the best excuse to hug & hold each other. Even my dad has praised our on stage chemistry and the women we have dated through the years are painfully jealous of our bond. I know Kanan so well, that he is reading this right now and making fun of me saying “GREAT! Classic KENNY EMO POST ABOUT FRIENDSHIP & GRATEFULNESS”. I don’t tell @kanangill how much I love him and admire him, While being so glad that this field has not parted us but kept us best of friends. Why? CAUSE MARD DON’T DISCUSS FEELINGS. And also we look so damn good in suits together. #Kanan&Kenny #BiswaHatesUs #Dudes #Bangalore #KyaCoolHaiHum #MardDontGetSenti #WeDoButWhyAdmit
When the audience makes you laugh :)
This children’s day, Pray that I don’t have children. Happy children’s day everyone! To all the children reading this post, why are you on social media? To the other children, thank you for supporting my comedy. If you are an adult who is pretending to be a child on the internet, I am reporting you to the police right away! Ps Photo Credits : @chakram_productions Taken on the set of #SonOfAbishSeason3 hosted by @abishmathew :)