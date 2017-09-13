‘I Know I am FAT, Continue trolling me’, says TV actress Shilpa Shinde







Popular TV actress Shilpa Shinde famous for her role as 'Angoori Bhabhi' in ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ was flooded with negative comments recently for her upcoming item number in film ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’.This ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ was body shamed for her obese appearance in the dance number. She was deemed unfit for it. But trolling has not at all affected the actress.While talking to Spotboye.com, Shipla said, "I know I am fat in the song 'Maro Line', but I was fat when I shot for it. I was fat when the makers chose me for it. I have lost 6-7 kg since then, but why so much of hullabaloo over my weight?"She further continued, "I loved doing this song. I did not feel awkward with any movement. I am not looking vulgar. I really don't care if I was or am still being trolled for what people think of me in this number," and then quickly added, "Continue trolling me. I am loving' it."Some of the tweets clearly indicated that woman can never be respected for who they are. There are always some loop holes in the society that outrage the modesty of a woman.In this case, she had to face inappropriate comments because of her body. But her reply catches all the attention. The actress grabbed millions of views on her care free perception about a woman.Is it necessary to be in shape for working in an entertainment industry or confidence is all you require? Thinking needs to get changed, that’s all that’s required.Shilpa Shinde has done shows like 'Kabhi Aaye Na Judai', 'Sanjeevani', 'Bhabhi', 'Hatim', 'Maayka', 'Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev' and 'Lapataganj'.Stay tuned for more updates!