I condemn the airport style, says TV actress Surveen Chawla

TV and Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla says she hardly pays heed to the fashion police and condemns the airport look."I don't care at all. I roam and walk around freely and I condemn the airport style," Surveen told IANS here."I will still walk in and walk out of airport in the most casual outfits, probably my pajamas, shorts and tees, to be very honest... Unless I have to get somewhere in a particular outfit," she added.Surveen, who currently has projects like "Sacred Games" and "Haq se", walked for designer Mahima Mahajan who showcased Whimsical Fantasies 2.0 at her first ever season at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring/Summer 2018.The line is inspired by the charming world of fairytales and fantasies. It is marked by ecstatic colours and digital botanical motifs mirrored on luscious silk, satin and georgette on pieces that consist of lehengas and anarkalis, all with a modern and edgy hold.Surveen Chawla rose to fame with Star Plus show 'Kahiin Toh Hoga'. She recently got married secretly and the announced the news on her Instagram account.