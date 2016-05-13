I can return to TV with finite series: Prachi Desai

: She made her mark in showbiz with a daily soap but actress Prachi Desai has no plans of making a comeback to TVs never-ending series.The 27-year-old actress, who became the household name with her lead role in Balaji Telefilms "Kasamh Se", however, would consider doing a finite TV series if the role is good."Finite series would be very interesting because amazing people likeMumbai: She made her mark in showbiz with a daily soap but actress Prachi Desai has no plans of making a comeback to TVs never-ending series.The 27-year-old actress, who became the household name with her lead role in Balaji Telefilms "Kasamh Se", however, would consider doing a finite TV series if the role is good."Finite series would be very interesting because amazing people like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor do such shows on TV. So, something which has a deadline to it would be fabulous, provided if I get a fab role," Prachi told PTI.In 2014, both Bachchan and Kapoor introduced miniseries "Yudh" and "24" respectively to Indian television. While plot of "Yudh" did not go well with the audience, "24" is coming up with the second season.