‘I am not a PARTY ANIMAL’ says Shilpa Shinde for NOT attending Arshi Khan’s party

: Bigg Boss 11 contestants are grabbing all the limelight these days. Popular contestant Arshi Khan had a party some days back and Vikas Gupta, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Akash Dadlani and Jyoti Kumari showed up. But Arshi’s close friend from the show and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde didn’t attended the bash and former was a bit upset with this.Not just this, Arshi also took a dig at Shilpa when she wrote these lines on twitter:But now Shilpa Shinde has finally revealed why she was not seen in Arshi’s party. While talking to TOI, Shilpa said, “There is no reason for not attending the party. In fact, I am not a party animal at all. My first party post-Bigg Boss was when Pawan Kumar simply dragged me to the party. I couldn't say no because I have known him for many years, from my first project Bhabhi. So it was like a home party for me.”Shilpa further said, “Just because I have won Bigg Boss, I cannot throw attitude for no reason and have the starry nature. I am not like that. I was out til late that day. So after coming back, I really didn't feel going to the party and what's the point in doing a formality."We all know that audience loved the bond between Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 11 show.Let’s hope that we get to see these two together soon.