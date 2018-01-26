‘I am not a PARTY ANIMAL’ says Shilpa Shinde for NOT attending Arshi Khan’s party

Not just this, Arshi also took a dig at Shilpa when she wrote these lines on twitter:
But now Shilpa Shinde has finally revealed why she was not seen in Arshi’s party. While talking to TOI, Shilpa said, “There is no reason for not attending the party. In fact, I am not a party animal at all. My first party post-Bigg Boss was when Pawan Kumar simply dragged me to the party. I couldn't say no because I have known him for many years, from my first project Bhabhi. So it was like a home party for me.”
3/12/17 - Arshi: Bataye aap asa sara hua moo banakar kyun koomti hai? Shilpa: Kyun ki mein sare huwe insaan hoon. Arshi: Nahi mujhe bataye, aap kis baat pe gussa hai? Shilpa: Arshi, it’s my request, koi cheez tume nahi pata, nahi samaj, uski bhare mein mujhse baat he mat karna. A: Ab itna rishta raha hai, zara bata toh do. S: nahi, rishton ki baat.. A: Chalo, dosti, jo bhi raha, jo hume baat cheet.. S: Jo bhi hai, jo bhi tha, uski baat cheet mat karo mujhse, mein tumhare haat jorti hoon, Arshi. Its my request 😔💔💔 A: #Shilpa.. mere apki saat kya kiya, yeh toh batao.. S: Mere saat kisi ne aise baat nahi ky, aur yahan majboori hai jo rehna par raha hai.. S: Yeh mera karma hai jo tum jaise logon se sun rahe hoon. Toh bohat tanivaad. Mere liye self respect bohat important hai. A: Mein apse kana poochne aaye thi, chaleye khush rahe. S: Thank you. - For the first time, Shilpa indirectly expressed how much her friendship with Arshi meant to her. It was clear that they are both hurt 😔💔💔 #arshil #arshikhan #shilpashinde #shilpashindesquad #shilpashindesquad #shilpaarshi #arshishilpa #bb11 #biggboss11 @arshikhanteam @arshikhan_official @arshikhan_official1 @shilpa._.shinde @shilpa__shinde_
10/01/18 Just look at these happy faces! 😭😭❤️❤️ I’m so happy that they got the chance to see each other and actually talk about their bond, before the season ended. This seemed impossible with Arshi’s eviction. But, nothing is left incomplete in life. Alhamdulilah for this beautiful opportunity. ❤️ Arshi: Aaye maa. Shilpa: Chup kar. This was so cute! #bb11 #biggboss11 #shilpashinde #arshikhan #arshil #arshishilpa #shilpaftw #shilpawinninghearts #weloveshilpashinde @shilpa__shinde_ @shilpa_shinde_official_ @respect_for_her_shilpashinde @biggboss11__splitsvilla10__ @shilpashindev @shilpa_shindes @shilpawinninghearts9581 @shilpa_queen_of_million_heart @shilpashinde_love @official.shilpashinde @shilpashindefan @shilpa_shinde_forever @shilpa_shinde_fan_page @shilpashindeb @arshi_shilpa_fan_club_ @anum85228601 @arshikhan_official @arshikhanteam @arshikhan_fans
09/01/18 Arshi: Meri yaad aaye? Shilpa: Haan.. Arshi: Jab mein aap ko chor ke ja rahi thi na, pata nahi kya.. Shilpa: Dil dukh tha hai Arshi. Arshi: Apne Akash ko maaf kiya, par mujhe kyun nahi.. Shilpa: Tum bewakoof nahi ho. Gussa apno se kiya jata hai.. Mere #arshil! 😭😭❤️ I had honestly given up hope upon seeing them both together again after Arshi was evicted. But here they are - together once again. This was such a beautiful conversation. #bb11 #biggboss11 #arshikhan #arshishilpa #shilpashinde #shilpaftw #shilpawinninghearts #shilpiansstrongertogether #weloveshilpashinde @arshikhan_official @arshikhanteam @arshikhan_official1 @arshi_shilpa_fan_club_ @arshi_khannn @arshikhan_fans @arshikhanofficials @shilpashindev @shilpa_shindes @shilpa__shinde_ @shilpawinninghearts9581 @shilpashinde_love @shilpashindeee @respect_for_her_shilpashinde @shilpashindefan @shilpa_shinde_official00 @aslishilpa_shinde @shilpawinninghearts
09/01/18 Mere #Arshil abhi zinda hai! 😭❤️ Sab ki jali. 😂 This was the sweetest moment. Shilpa: Maine soch rakha tha ke mein finale mein pehnuge ise. Arshi: Jab tak mein ho, aap pene rakyega. I adored the way Shilpa went to get the bangle and asked Arshi to put it on for her. #bb11 #biggboss11 #arshikhan #shilpashinde #arshishilpa #shilpaftw #shilpawinninghearts #shilpiansstrongertogether @shilpashinde_1 @shilpa.shinde_ @shilpa__shinde_ @biggboss11__splitsvilla10__ @shilpashindev @weloveshilpashinde @shilpawinninghearts9581 @shilpa_queen_of_million_heart @shilpashindefan @aslishilpa_shinde @weloveshilpa @shilpashindeb @arshikhan_official @arshikhanteam
09/01/18 The way Arshi met everyone and left Shilpa till last, the way in which Shilpa stayed at the back and didn’t come forward.. that hesitation reflected their bond so much. Arshi wanted to meet Shilpa last and Shilpa was so overwhelmed by emotions that she couldn’t make herself meet her. That pause where they should looked at each other, and then gave such a heartfelt hug to each other. 😭😭 It was such a beautiful moment. I honestly didn’t think I would get to see them together again. Alhamdulilah. The tears in Shilpa’s eyes were similar to the ones on Christmas Day, when Arshi hugged her after receiving her gift. (To still remember how happy I was to see that hug!) Those tears are of relief and that hug so precious. #bb11 #biggboss11 #shilpashinde #arshikhan #arshil #arshishilpa @arshi_shilpa_fan_club_ @arshikhan_official @arshikhanteam @aslishilpa_shinde @_herdhush_ @arshikhan_fans @arshikhanofficially @shilpashinde_1 @shilpa.shinde_ @shilpa__shinde_ @shilpa_shindes @shilpashindev @shilpashinde_love @shilpashindefan @shilpa_queen_of_million_heart @shilpashinde_officials @official_shilpashinde @biggboss11__splitsvilla10__
Shilpa further said, “Just because I have won Bigg Boss, I cannot throw attitude for no reason and have the starry nature. I am not like that. I was out til late that day. So after coming back, I really didn't feel going to the party and what's the point in doing a formality."
We all know that audience loved the bond between Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 11 show.
Let’s hope that we get to see these two together soon.