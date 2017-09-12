HUGE REVELATION! Kylie Jenner admits a boy made her want bigger lips

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner says she felt like a victim to the opinion of a boy she liked as a teenager.







Rosé 🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT













👑🎀



A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on







day at Mommy's 💛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT













hello 🖤



A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on







A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT













GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal



A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

On Sunday's episode of "Life of Kylie", the reality star revealed that her signature plump lips, which she admitted to having injected after spending years overlining her mouth, came as the result of a boy assuming she'd be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips, reports people.com."I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard."Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. (I) ended up getting my lips done," she added.While Kylie now feels comfortable with the size of her lips, the 20-year-old admits she still struggles to earn the approval of mother Kris Jenner.Kylie Jenner has always been under spotlight with her family's TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Make-up kit mogul is daughter of Bruce Jenner (now Caitly Jenner) and Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are her sisters.