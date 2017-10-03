HOT HOT HOT! Neha Pendse is everything SEXY in this pole dance video







Going back to my love post a long break... U can shoot well when ur body is well rested .. training commences #poleislife #polecommunity #softyetstrong

Few days are so hard..u wonder if u will ever make progress...then one fine weekend..u get every move bang on.. #poleislife #polecommunity #passion #patience



Finally spending some quality time with Mr Pole, also tried a new trick 😇 #poleislife #passion #polecommunity

Happiness is when ur girl @masoomshaikh53 manages to capture the ryt moment ...



Ur wings already exist , All u need to do is fly 😇 Did i attempt an eagle or a snake or an eagly snake in the air 😂😂 #unpredictablemoves @shwetmahadik we need a better video together.. #poleislife #polepartner #poleisfun

Women who wear black lead colourful lives #just #blackonmymind



Aaj kya mood hai madam ka Had a ball shooting this sequence😂😂 #backgroundwontchange😎

Some women are lost in the fire , Some are built from it #fire #driven #warrior #princess



: TV actress Neha Pendse who was in news few months back when there were rumours that actress is going to get replaced due to her weight is back with a bang.Life Ok Actress looks fit now and is creating sensation on Internet with her curvaceous pictures and sexy dance videos.Recently, Neha uploaded a video of herself in which she is doing pole dance. And trust us when we say that you guys would have never seen any TV actress doing such a hot and sexy pole dance.In the video, Neha is wearing nude colored shorts with maroon sports bra. But her pole dance in the video will definitely leave you awestruck.Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “Going back to my love post a long break... U can shoot well when ur body is well rested .. training commences #poleislife #polecommunity #softyetstrong”Check out the video:Neha played the lead role in Life OK’s show ‘May I Come In Madam?’. She is currently seen in &TV’s Comedy Dangal.