Here's what your favourite TV Stars have got to say about Shah Rukh Khan

Birthday celebrations have begun for Shah Rukh Khan at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The superstar will blow out 52 candles on his birthday cake in his party with friends and family. Fondly known as the king of hearts, SRK is one who is special to television star too. On his birthday, Tv stars remember him says then, now and forever will rule the hearts.

Tejasswi Prakash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'the king of romance' mostly all the awards that came his way playing the psycho stalker/lover on screen. SRK proved he could also be the sweet, romantic man that every girl dreamt of. With Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Pardes (1997), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) among others, SRK became the face of the dream man every girl wanted.

Kunal Jaisingh: Shah Rukh Khan is one among the best actor. His acting skills is unbeatable. He is not called King Khan for nothing. He could also play the boy next door with ease, emote their passions and struggles with such finesse that everybody could relate to him. Films like Yes Boss (1997), Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), and several others, brought out the common midle-class man in the star on screen.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Shahrukh Khan' is one among my favourite. He can said to be the Rahul of bollywood. As with his very own dialogue Naam to suna hoga.. Rahul, he was named Rahul in many of his films, which includes Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Chennai Express (2013) etc. He is called Raj in six films including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge (1995), Chalte Chalte (2003) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

Suyyash Rai: SRK started off on a path most conventional heroes were too scared to tread at that time, playing a character with shades of grey in his debut film Deewana (1992). He made his 'entry' post interval, but such was the power of his character and captured many hearts. A year later, he was still at it, charming girls with a new genre of roles he seem to have patented with ease by then, the negative hero, who loses the girl at the end in the movies like Darr (1993), Anjaam (1994) and Baazigar (1993)

Shubhangi Atre: SRK is one man show, as he has had regular­nominations across popular Bollywood awards, and has won mostly all of them. He won the best actor award mostly every time. He has also ruled the small screen, has been a part of seven TV shows, including his TV debut, Fauji (1988). He was later seen in Circus (1989), and he also hosted popular quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati (2007), Kya Aap Panchvi Pass Se Tez hain? (2008) and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout (2011).

Mahika Sharma: I enjoy reading and watching Shah Rukh Khan's interview as its inspiring. Once when Shah Rukh Khan was in an interview, he was considered the funny guy. However, his initial attempts at making a comedy film proved to be a fun be it Duplicate (1995), Zamaan Deewana (1998) or Baadshah (1999). However, he soon evolved and when he joined hands with comedy king Rohit Shetty for Chennai Express (2013), the box office went crazy.

Piyush Sahdev: After impressing us with his different shades, Shah Rukh Khan began playing the crusader of causes in movies. With My Name is Khan (2010), SRK put forward his bit to bring out the discrimination meted out to Muslims in post-26/11 era. Chak De India (2007) re-ignited love for sports other than cricket in the country and batted for gender equality. He has always been inspiring.

Manu Punjabi: King Khan has received a honorary degree in recognition for his acts of philanthropy, altruism and humanitarianism and his global reach as an actor, from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. So, technically he is Dr. Shah Rukh Khan.