Here are the WINNERS of ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2017

This year the awards took place at NSCI grounds in Worli, Mumbai. All the actors and actresses were seen flaunting their respective apparels. There was a great enthusiasm in the atmosphere and the divas showcased their beauty with their utmost charm.
Celebs that walked the red carpet with zeal were Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Mansi Srivastava, Adaa Khan, Krystle D’souza, Sargun Mehta, Disha Parmar, Sriti Jha and many more. The show was hosted by popular TV stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey.
What about those glamorous trophies? Aren’t you excited to know whose head was held high with pride and honour? Let us have a look on the winners!
Serial Kumkum Bhagya bagged in a lot of awards. Actress Sriti Jha won the Best Beti award while on screen mother Supriya Shukla won the Best Maa award.
Karanvir Bohra got the title of Social Swagger. The Best Jodi award winners were Shabbir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha. Some special awards went to Tenali Rama, Naagin and Ishqbaaz.
Stay tuned for more buzz around!