Here are the WINNERS of ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2017

Aren’t you excited to know whose head was held high with pride and honour? Let us have a look on the winners of Zee Rishtey Awards.

Updated: 12 Sep 2017 11:26 AM
New Delhi: Zee Rishtey Awards happens every year to give a token of appreciation to all the actors who are a credible part of the channel. The hard work and effort put in by the actors deserves some kind of gratitude and reward.

This year the awards took place at NSCI grounds in Worli, Mumbai. All the actors and actresses were seen flaunting their respective apparels. There was a great enthusiasm in the atmosphere and the divas showcased their beauty with their utmost charm.

Celebs that walked the red carpet with zeal were Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Mansi Srivastava, Adaa Khan, Krystle D’souza, Sargun Mehta, Disha Parmar, Sriti Jha and many more. The show was hosted by popular TV stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey.

What about those glamorous trophies? Aren’t you excited to know whose head was held high with pride and honour? Let us have a look on the winners!
















There are 2 people I want to dedicate this award #thesocialswagger to....... It is to my wife @bombaysunshine and my sister @minksrulz I was a very shy kid, a big introvert.My sister would explicate me the importance of meeting people socially... Even when there were no social networking sites, my wife used to take me to events, social get togethers, parties. I was so shy, I could not even hold a conversation for more than a minute, even though I had become an actor I was very reserved, Teejay had taught me the importance of social staggering, and here I am today. #omnamahshivaya 🔱 to all my #bratpacks My god bless you with all the love and happiness. Thank you @ZeeTV #zeerishtey and #punitgoenka

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on






Amazing evening at #zeerishtey with @ektaravikapoor @adaakhann @krystledsouza @sargunmehta @ZeeTV


A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on










Pics From #ZeeRishteyAwards2017

A post shared by Nakuul & Jankee (@nakuuljank_ee) on























Serial Kumkum Bhagya bagged in a lot of awards. Actress Sriti Jha won the Best Beti award while on screen mother Supriya Shukla won the Best Maa award.

Karanvir Bohra got the title of Social Swagger. The Best Jodi award winners were Shabbir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha. Some special awards went to Tenali Rama, Naagin and Ishqbaaz.

