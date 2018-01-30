Has ‘YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI’ actor Ashish Kapoor got ENGAGED?

: It is already a wedding season in TV industry as recently, ‘Siya Ke Ram’ actor Danish Akhtar got married to his longtime girlfriend Nadia Sheikh. Then it was Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary who got engaged.Now there were strong speculations about TV actor Ashish Kapoor who has been very open about his relationship with European girl Idla Kroni, that he has got engaged. Actually Ashish posted a hot picture and captioned it, “Hold my hand and let’s walk together in this journey called “life” 👫☀️🌊 @ildakroni”Check out this picture:So, with this gossip mills were abuzz that Ashish Kapoor and Idla have got engaged. When we contacted Ashish Kapoor, he denied the news and said, “No, this is untrue.”Ashish and Idla are one of the hot couples of TV industry and give major relationship goals with their pictures.Ashish rose to fame in TV industry with ‘Waaris’ and Star Plus show, ‘Saraswatichandra’. He has also acted in shows like, ‘Savitri’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’.