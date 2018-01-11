Haq Se: Watch Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla in an intriguing tale of Kashmiri sisters

New Delhi: Finally the wait is over and television mogul Ekta Kapoor has taken the internet with a storm by releasing the trailer of her much awaited serial Haq Se.The show which took more than two years to be made, will finally be on the floor very soon. One glimpse of the trailer will explain why it took so long in the making.Inspired by the acclaimed novel Little Women written by Louisa May Alcott, Haq Se is something different from the regular household drama that we see.Based in Kashmir, it appears to be much more than just the story of a Kashmiri family. The trailer looks quite promising with perfection of characters and scenes.It is the story of four young sisters living with their mother in contemporary Kashmir. The sisters Meher, Bano, Amal and Jannat are each other’s support system. Built on strong feminist grounds, the story shows the struggle of the ambitious girls in modern Kashmir. Bano is a musician, Amal wants to marry a rich guy and live comfortably, Jannat wants to be a journalist while Meher played by Surveen Chawla is a doctor. The hardships these girls tackle in their lives and how they battle it, is splendidly manifested.With Haq Se, the dashing actor of tele-town Rajeev Khandelwal is back to the small screen after his stint in Bollywood. His entry in life of Meher as Dr. Naushad Rizwi is a pivotal part of the story.Rajeev and Surveen who have already spread their magic together in Ekta’s previous hit work ‘Kahiin to Hoga’ will definitely spice up the show. However, Haq Se has more to it than just their chemistry.Talking of women empowerment, Haq Se has a strong feminist plot.We are already expecting a lot from it. Stay tuned for more updates about latest TV news.