Guys Chill! Anita Hassanandani is NOT PREGNANT







To New Beginnings!! #superexcited ❤️❤️❤️

: Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani is winning hearts with her acting as 'Shagun' in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and not to forget her stylish sarees.Well, there are strong speculations that actress is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. It all so happened when Anita’s husband Rohit posted a picture with her and captioned it, ‘To New Beginnings!! #superexcited ❤️❤️❤️”People started thinking that Anita is pregnant and comments section was flooded with congratulations messages.We contacted Anita’s husband Rohit and asked about this. He said, “No this is not true and no where I mentioned in that post that Anita is Pregnant.”We further asked him about ‘new beginnings’ and he reverted, “We have got a new house and it was about that.”Well, thanks Rohit for clearing the air and we wish you and Anita best of luck for your future.On a related note, Anita Hassanandani will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Naagin 3’ with Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna.Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in year 2013 after being in relationship for three years.