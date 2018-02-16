 GOOD NEWS ! 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' to come back with SECOND SEASON ! !
Things are being done at a fast pace and it is expected to hit the screens soon.

Updated: 16 Feb 2018 01:24 PM
New Delhi: One of the K series shows of Star Plus is all set to make a big comeback on the screens.

Yes, according to the reports of Telly Buzz the cult show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is soon coming back with its second season.

The channel has suffered some  huge loss of TRP recently and in a bid to regain its old status, it is calling off many shows and introducing many new shows. As a part of this strategy, the magnum opus of Balaji Telefilms Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be renewed to once gain woo the audience like before.

Well, we agree that Star Plus had established a huge fandom with series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Even today the characters from these shows are alive in the memories of the viewers. The new shows  couldn't really match the standards set by these old biggies.

Fans will definitely be delighted to know about the comeback of their favourite series.

