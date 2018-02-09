GOOD NEWS ! Salman Khan is coming to small screen AGAIN !

Good News ! The fans of Salman Khan can rejoice as they will get to see more of him now, that too on TV.Yes, Salman is coming back to the small screen with the second season of Game Show Dus Ka Dum which aired first in the year 2008.It was an Indian version of the popular international reality game show, and aired on Sony Entertainment Television .This time again it will be airing on Sony TV.We were hearing talks about it getting aired in June , but now things have fastened up and it will now air a month earlier in May, reportedly.Salman wrapped up hosting for the mega reality show Bigg Boss 11 in the month of January and again he will be back on the small screen as a host. If the rumours are true he will be shooting for the promo on Februray 9, that is today.We can hardly wait to see him as a host again !