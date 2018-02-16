 GOOD NEWS ! Naagin actress Adaa Khan to ENTER STAR Plus' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai '
Adaa Khan shot to prominence in the industry with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

16 Feb 2018
Image: Adaa Khan /(Instagram)

New Delhi: Putting an end to the long wait of the fans, Naagin actress Adaa Khan is all set to enter the very popular Star Pus show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the one of the longest shows of TV and is highly popular among audience.

TV actress Adaa Khan who wooed one and all with her performance in Colors' TV Naagin with actress Mouni Roy, will very soon make her entry in the show . However her role will be short-lived as it is supposed to be a special appearance.

Telly Buzz reported that she will be seen hosting a function in the serial.

Even a guest appearance of the leading actress of television will definitely make fans delighted.



 







