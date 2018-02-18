GOOD NEWS ! Ishita and Raman REUNITE in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

However, it turns out that Mihika and Raman's marriage will not be able to actually take place. Telly Chakkar reported that a bride-swap drama will take place in the Mandap at the final moment. Ishita will replace Mihika and will take the ' pheras' with Raman.
It turns out that the entire rivalry between Ishita and Mihika was a planned strategy to reunite Ishita and Raman.
Now with Raman suffering from Amnesia, will his reunion with Ishita evoke some memories in him?
