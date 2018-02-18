 GOOD NEWS ! Ishita and Raman REUNITE in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • GOOD NEWS ! Ishita and Raman REUNITE in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

GOOD NEWS ! Ishita and Raman REUNITE in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

It is Ishita under the bride's veil !

By: || Updated: 18 Feb 2018 12:02 PM
GOOD NEWS ! Ishita and Raman REUNITE in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

Image: Instagram

Mumbai: Balaji Telefilms' much loved family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein remained in news over a speculated  twist in its plot. It was being said that the lead pair of Raman and Ishita will have  major fallout after Raman gets married to Ishita's sister Mihika under a conspiracy plotted by Raman's sister Simmi.

However, it turns out that Mihika and Raman's marriage will not be able to actually take place. Telly Chakkar reported that a bride-swap drama will take place in the Mandap at the final moment. Ishita will replace Mihika and will take the '  pheras' with Raman.
It turns out that the entire rivalry between Ishita and Mihika was a planned strategy to reunite Ishita and Raman.

Now with Raman suffering from Amnesia, will his reunion with Ishita evoke some memories in him?










For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story TV actress Sakshi Tanwar is making COMEBACK with ‘Tyohaar Ki Thaali’

trending now

VIDEO
PNB Scam: Government to take action on foreign bank ...
Blog
Needed, massive crackdown to cleanse banking system
TV
TV actress Sakshi Tanwar is making COMEBACK with ‘Tyohaar ...