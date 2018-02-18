GOOD NEWS ! Ishita and Raman REUNITE in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

Balaji Telefilms' much loved family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein remained in news over a speculated twist in its plot. It was being said that the lead pair of Raman and Ishita will have major fallout after Raman gets married to Ishita's sister Mihika under a conspiracy plotted by Raman's sister Simmi.However, it turns out that Mihika and Raman's marriage will not be able to actually take place. Telly Chakkar reported that a bride-swap drama will take place in the Mandap at the final moment. Ishita will replace Mihika and will take the ' pheras' with Raman.It turns out that the entire rivalry between Ishita and Mihika was a planned strategy to reunite Ishita and Raman.Now with Raman suffering from Amnesia, will his reunion with Ishita evoke some memories in him?