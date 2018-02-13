GOOD NEWS : Mouni Roy to appear in the first episode of Naagin 3 ?

: TV moghul Ekta Kapoor had given a shock to the Naagin fans by saying that Mouni Roy will not be a part of the third season.However if rumours are to be believed Ekta has a little surprise for fans. It is being said that Mouni Roy will appear in the introductory part of the third season.In the first episode Mouni will lay the ground for further story, just like Ekta roped in Arjun Bijlani to open the second season. Ekta likes starting things from where she left and abrupt jumps are not her thing.Naagin 3 is one of the most awaited television drama, and it is constantly remaining in news because of all the suspense over its cast. The more the suspense, the more are the speculations.It is reported that Surbhi jyoti , Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna will be playing the prime leads this time.Adaa Khan and Mouni Roy however remain the most wanted Naagins by the fans.Mouni is currently busy in shooting for her Bollywood film Brahmastra .