Gautam Rode to finally TIE KNOT very soon

: Popular TV actor Gautam Rode recently made his debut in Bollwyood, opposite Zareen Khan in Aksar 2. Actor recently made huge revelations about his marriage.Few months ago, there were reports that actor is all set to get married to Star Plus actress Pankhuri Awasthy. Spotboye revealed in the report, “While Gautam and Pankhuri have made all the efforts to keep their love under wraps, there will be a baraat on Pankhuri’s doorstep soon as Gautam Rode has proposed marriage to the lovely lady now.”Well, actor has answered this most asked question now. In an interview with TOI, ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor said “I will be settling down soon. I am not saying I am seeing someone. I will officially come out with a statement soon. Let things go forward and come to marriage. Just seeing someone and painting the town red is not my type, if I am getting married I will announce it which I am going to. I will get married next year abhi toh kar leni chahiye warn a gaadi choot jaayegi yaar..." (laugh).”Gautam Rode rose to fame with Star Plus’ show, ‘Baa Bahu Aur Baby’. He later acted in ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Maha Kumbh : Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahani’ and ‘Suryaputra Karn.’