Gaurav Sareen and Megha Chakraborty LOCKED for the BRAND NEW Show of STAR PLUS

Star Plus is undergoing a complete haul in terms of content. Come summer and a range of new shows will rule the screen of the network .For one of the shows which is based on the story of Harishankar Parsai, the makers were in a dilemma about the lead actor to be cast opposite actress Megha Chakraborty. They had shortlisted Gaurav Sareen and Anshul Pandey for the same.Now the buzz is that of the two, the makers have locked Gaurav Sareen for the role.Image: Instagram (@gaurav_sareen)Image: Instagram (@gaurav_sareen)Image: Instagram (chakrabortymegha)We already told you that four of Star Plus shows will be going off air. This new show being produced by Saurabh Tewari will be replacing one of them.Gaurav Sareen is currently seen in Ek Deewna Tha while Anshul Pandey has appeared in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.