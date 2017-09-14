According to aceshowbiz.com, as the episodes of the show have been leaked on numerous occasions earlier, HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys says the makers will shoot different endings to the eighth and final season."I know in 'Game of Thrones', the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens," Bloys told to The Morning Call newspaper."You have to do that on a long show because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end," Bloys added.(Game of Thrones season 8 to have multiple endings/ Image: Facebook@game ofthronesofficial)"Game of Thrones" season eight will reportedly go on the floors in October.