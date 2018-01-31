Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan to appear in Naagin 3 promotional video?

: In a good news for the fans of Mouni Roy, the bold and beautiful actress will supposedly be seen in a little part of Naagin 3.The cherry on the cake is that she will be accopmanied by her partner Adaa Khan. These two actresses who starred in Naagin and Naagin 2 are considered the original Naagins.Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna will be essaying serpent ladies in the third season, but for the die hard Naagin fans, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan are irreplaceable and even a small glimpse of them in the new season will be a gift to them.Mouni Roy recently shared an Instagram post in which she is wearing her Naagin lehenga and looks all set to dance. Captioned with the traditional background score of the dance , "Na dir dir di ta tum na tum ta na na na na ...., " the image has triggered speculations.More images of Adaa Khan and Mouni Roy together in Naagin costumes have surfaced on social media.Speculations have gone rife that either they will be playing a short part in the pilot episode or they will appear in a promotional video.The talks of them doing a promotional shoot for Naagin 3 is going louder and some fan-pages are already spreading the news.Rumours are also going strong that this week Ekta Kapoor will make the official announcement of Naagin 3.Stay tuned for more updates on Naagin 3.