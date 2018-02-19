 Former Bigg Boss contestant to star with Kangana Ranaut !
His role will be close to that of actress Ankita Lokhande.

Updated: 19 Feb 2018 05:04 PM
Image: Instagram (@yogavivek)

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Vivek Mishra has joined the cast of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", starring actress Kangana Ranaut.

"I'm really happy to star in the film. The film itself will help to educate the generation. It will teach the meaning of love for the nation. Queen of Jhansi was an inspiring figure," Vivek said in a statement.

"I enjoy being a part of such movies. Earlier, I was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'," he added.

On his role in the upcoming film, he said: "I am playing Sipahsalar. My role will be close to Jhalkari Bai, portrayed by actress Ankita Lokhande."

Vivek finds Kangana "kind as we can imagine how Laksmi Bai was. She has a very pure and lovely soul. She is beautiful and amazingly talented".

Image: Instagram (@thefilmygraph) Image: Instagram (@thefilmygraph)

Vivek Mishra a Yoga enthusiast was a part of the mega reality show Bigg Boss season 7.

