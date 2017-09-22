 First look: Star Plus' upcoming show 'Ikyawann'
By: || Updated: 22 Sep 2017 07:21 PM
(Star plus upcoming TV show 'Ikyawan'/Image- IndiaForums)

New Delhi: Star Plus is all set to bring in yet another show titled 'Ikyawann'. Namish Taneja and Prachi Tehlan will be playing lead roles in the show according to Indiaforums.com.

It would be a romantic drama. The story revolves around Susheel (Prachi) who is the 51st child in the family who is considered to be lucky.

Namish will be playing Satya, who keeps on failing in the exams year after year because he doesn't want to join his father's business. The shoot is done in Ahmedabad. Well! Are you excited for the show?

Not the show right now but we do have the first look for you directly from the sets.

Here you go:

(Star plus upcoming TV show 'Ikyawan'/Image- IndiaForums) (Star plus upcoming TV show 'Ikyawan'/Image- IndiaForums)

